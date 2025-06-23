Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Boosted by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 502.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $175.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 163.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.11.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 456.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. New Street Research raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.76.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

