Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Today – June 20th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, Fortinet, Motorola Solutions, and QXO are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $4.50 on Friday, hitting $168.82. 23,342,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,457,337. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $481.54. 1,086,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,991,414. The firm has a market cap of $120.02 billion, a PE ratio of -698.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $493.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.73.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $198.80. 1,685,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,457,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.29. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $208.39.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

NYSE DELL traded up $2.76 on Friday, reaching $119.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083,233. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.05 and a 200-day moving average of $105.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $161.52.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.01. 1,713,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,946,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.06. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $406.93. 361,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $380.72 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $418.54 and a 200-day moving average of $438.81.

QXO (QXO)

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Shares of NASDAQ QXO traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.39. 4,991,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.38. QXO has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $157.28.

