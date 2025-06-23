Cryptocurrency Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 20th

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, Bitdeer Technologies Group, HIVE Digital Technologies, and Cellebrite DI are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $77.44. 16,673,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,505,648. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLXY traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,387,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,887. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ:BTDR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. 2,367,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,411. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.32.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

NASDAQ HIVE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.74. 10,243,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,907,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.86 million, a P/E ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 3.45. HIVE Digital Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of CLBT stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.64. 578,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,494. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83.

