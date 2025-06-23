Carr Financial Group Corp Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Carr Financial Group Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 588 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 1,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Maiden Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.69, for a total transaction of $199,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,707.52. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.66, for a total value of $525,577.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,268,742.26. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,423 shares of company stock worth $73,580,663. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $682.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $618.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $623.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $665.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $740.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.00.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

