Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Stock Position Decreased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 42,540.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

SYLD opened at $63.73 on Monday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $936.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.04.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

