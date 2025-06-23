Brian K. Mccarthy Sells 4,782 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $423,493.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 456,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,387,965.12. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rubrik Stock Down 1.6%

RBRK stock opened at $85.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.86. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,103,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Rubrik by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 105,877 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rubrik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rubrik

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.