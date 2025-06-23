Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,449 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,682,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,640,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $154,170,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,656 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,371,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,461,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $34.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $49.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

