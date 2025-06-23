Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total value of $9,737,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,877.35. This represents a 85.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,401.63. The trade was a 92.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,912 shares of company stock worth $136,901,262 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Bank of America raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,072.24.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,644.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,698.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,526.24. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,801.49 and a 52-week high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $36.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

