Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 471 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $238.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.83.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total value of $733,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,814.67. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $17,448,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,111,395.96. This represents a 44.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,762 shares of company stock worth $41,995,382. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Daiwa America upgraded Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.