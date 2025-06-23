Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,588 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,354,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,982 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737,705 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $685,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,431.50. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $73.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.11%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.