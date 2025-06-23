Alta Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 91,338 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $88,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,555,196 shares in the company, valued at $451,452,029.28. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,070 shares of company stock worth $37,745,632 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.75.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.9%

GOOGL stock opened at $166.64 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

