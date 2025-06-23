Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University lifted its stake in Alphabet by 65.8% during the first quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 52,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 20,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 44,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,544.70. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,555,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,452,029.28. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,070 shares of company stock valued at $37,745,632. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $166.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

