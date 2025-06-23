Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR opened at $33.20 on Monday. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

