Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,242,976,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $162.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.70. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $159.35 and a 1-year high of $265.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.96.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

