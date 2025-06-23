Advisor Resource Council Invests $549,000 in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
GE Aerospace Stock Performance
Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $238.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $254.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $257.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.15.
Insider Activity at GE Aerospace
In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
GE Aerospace Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
