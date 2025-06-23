Advisor Resource Council Invests $494,000 in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $4,108,507.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,027,442.53. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,900.06. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,126 shares of company stock valued at $9,475,106. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE COR opened at $293.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $309.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.42.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.91.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

