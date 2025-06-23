Advisor Resource Council Invests $460,000 in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST opened at $63.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $64.45.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. CICC Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,232.46. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

