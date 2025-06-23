Advisor Resource Council Invests $434,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $128.24 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $187.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.14 and its 200 day moving average is $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $207.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $150.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.