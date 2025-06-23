2,906 Shares in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $115.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.92. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.21 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The stock has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

