10,330 Shares in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Purchased by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in LKQ by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,708 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,385,941.23. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316,135 shares in the company, valued at $12,019,452.70. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Trading Up 0.7%

LKQ opened at $37.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52. LKQ Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.98.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. LKQ had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

