Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 50 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $7,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,681,872.70. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.60, for a total value of $8,905,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,756 shares in the company, valued at $70,034,453.60. The trade was a 11.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,343,166 shares of company stock worth $403,944,081 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Wedbush raised Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.59.

Carvana Trading Up 4.3%

CVNA opened at $321.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.58. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $111.55 and a one year high of $351.43. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.65.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

