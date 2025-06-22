WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,047,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,931,000 after buying an additional 6,329,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,063,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $756,423,000 after acquiring an additional 110,802 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,722,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,112,000 after acquiring an additional 173,006 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,212,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,114,000 after acquiring an additional 309,697 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,935,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,128,000 after purchasing an additional 526,014 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WEC Energy Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $104.05 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.97.
WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.59%.
Insider Activity
In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,470.22. This represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.13.
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.
