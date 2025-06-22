Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.85 and last traded at $44.75. 237,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 910,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 8.1%

The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $299.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,361,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,697,000 after purchasing an additional 367,326 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,259,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,563,000 after purchasing an additional 117,717 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,897,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,536,000 after purchasing an additional 148,968 shares during the last quarter. Dalal Street LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 1,799,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,876,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,442,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,857,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

