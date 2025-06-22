Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $124.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $103.07 and a 52-week high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

