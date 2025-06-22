Twin Vee PowerCats (VEEE) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Vee PowerCats $14.39 million -$11.05 million -0.21 Twin Vee PowerCats Competitors $1.54 billion -$20.22 million -2.20

Twin Vee PowerCats’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Twin Vee PowerCats. Twin Vee PowerCats is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Twin Vee PowerCats has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twin Vee PowerCats’ rivals have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Vee PowerCats -109.51% -54.42% -41.31% Twin Vee PowerCats Competitors -41.61% -78.91% -10.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.6% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Twin Vee PowerCats rivals beat Twin Vee PowerCats on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Twin Vee PowerCats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The firm is focused on designing and developing its products under the ELECTRA Power Sports brand. It operates through the following segments: Gas-Powered Boats, Electric Boat and Development, and Franchise. The Gas-Powered Boats segment manufactures boats that use fuel. The Electric Boat and Development segment designs fully electric boats through Forza X1 Inc. The Franchise segment deals with developing a standard product offering that is sold for franchise. The company was founded by Roger Dunshee in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, FL.

