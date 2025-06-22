The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 30.8% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $312,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $126.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.16 and a 1 year high of $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,279.24. This represents a 63.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,385,250. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

View Our Latest Report on HIG

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.