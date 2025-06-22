The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,385,250. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,279.24. The trade was a 63.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

HIG opened at $126.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.16 and a 1 year high of $132.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

