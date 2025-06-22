State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 900 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,160,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,538,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 541.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,525,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,713,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,002,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.05.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:ATO opened at $153.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $167.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,632 shares in the company, valued at $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.