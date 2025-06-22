State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,185 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ES opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,232. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

