State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Cousins Properties worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 11,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CUZ opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.49 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 5.97%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.88%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

