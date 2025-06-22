Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $24.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

