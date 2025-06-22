Robotics Stocks To Watch Today – June 20th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, Ouster, EPAM Systems, ABB, TechnipFMC, and Zebra Technologies are the seven Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,012,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,425,095. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.66. The company has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Teradyne stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,383. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average of $100.24. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Ouster stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. 4,898,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,510. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. Ouster has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.48.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.95. 523,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,912. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.40 and a 200-day moving average of $201.80. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $138.15 and a 1 year high of $269.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72.

ABB (ABBNY)

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

ABBNY traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. ABB has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.08.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,192. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.30. The stock had a trading volume of 224,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,444. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45.

