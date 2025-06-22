Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $19,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:IRM opened at $101.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 247.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.77. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 765.85%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $6,827,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $89,973.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,404.55. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,673 shares of company stock worth $20,319,408. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

