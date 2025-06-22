Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $22.08 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $22,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,912,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,952,123,000 after acquiring an additional 569,699 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,360,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,162 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $68.97 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $96.98. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6,897.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.96.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18,200.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

