QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. Benchmark lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price objective on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,632.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,403.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,387.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,089.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,563.21 and a twelve month high of $2,635.88. The company has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

