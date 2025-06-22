PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) Holdings Trimmed by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in PDD by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 6.3% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of PDD by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of PDD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.55.

PDD opened at $101.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.37. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $155.67.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

