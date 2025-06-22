OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
