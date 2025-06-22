Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,618 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $274.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $763.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.36 and its 200 day moving average is $251.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

