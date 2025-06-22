Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stake Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP opened at $68.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,897.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $96.98.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18,200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,979.14. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

