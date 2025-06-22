Means Investment CO. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.0% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $19,949,512,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,517,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417,803 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 78,471.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,248,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,658,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $2,243,603,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,445,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,727,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,832 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ META opened at $682.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $618.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.00.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.97, for a total transaction of $373,901.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,164.86. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,183 shares in the company, valued at $753,393.55. This trade represents a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,031 shares of company stock valued at $73,954,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

