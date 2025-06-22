Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.9%

LRCX opened at $90.49 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

