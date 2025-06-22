KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,117,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 36,424 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in KeyCorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $305,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,795.07. This represents a 18.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mohit Ramani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KEY. Cowen began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price target on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of KEY stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of -95.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -482.35%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

