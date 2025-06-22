JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $274.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.36 and its 200-day moving average is $251.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $763.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.70.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

