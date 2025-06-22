JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.9% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,161,171,000 after purchasing an additional 876,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,475,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $274.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $763.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.70.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

