Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Baird R W lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,137.25. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE LDOS opened at $148.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $202.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.20.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

