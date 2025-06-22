Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,038,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,979,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 786.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 75.48% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $663,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,450.86. The trade was a 16.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $797,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,526.69. This represents a 27.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,898 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,154 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

