Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 18,200 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,346 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 86,158 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 56,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.55 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.57%. Research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

