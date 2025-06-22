Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 415 Shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NiSource by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in NiSource by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 46,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $233,590.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,035.21. This trade represents a 24.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,528.44. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,405 shares of company stock worth $631,939 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. NiSource, Inc has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

