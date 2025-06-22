Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 118 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.7%

VAW opened at $190.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $161.43 and a 1-year high of $215.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.80.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.