Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,187 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. TD Cowen reduced their price target on FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cfra Research upgraded FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $225.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

